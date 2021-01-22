Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Her 'The Matrix 4' Role Is Something Unexpected; Details

The Matrix 4 is an upcoming science fiction action film. It is a long-awaited fourth installment in The Matrix film series. The movie brings back a few old actors and several new ones joining the franchise, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She recently teased her role and shared an update on her filming scheduled.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas teases her unexpected The Matrix 4 role

In an interview with Variety, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked if people will see her frozen in the air and kicking someone in the face in The Matrix 4. Being discreet about her character, she replied "no". The actor said that she cannot say much but stated that her role is something the audiences do not expect. Priyanka mentioned that she has finished filming and it was the first movie she did after lockdown. She asserted that she has “never felt safer” on a set, referring to extensive coronavirus or COVID-19 safety protocols put in work by Warner Bros. Studios.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and has made her name in Hollywood, too. Her first big Hollywood big project was Quantico, a thriller drama series in which she played Alex Parrish. She became the first South Asian to lead an American network drama series and got widespread recognition. The actor then appeared in films like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, Isn’t it Romantic? And We Can Be Heroes. Upcoming Priyanka Chopra Jonas movies include Text for You, a romantic comedy directed by Jim Strouse.

Along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The Matrix 4 cast has many newcomers to the franchise such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman. Their character details are not revealed yet. It also features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson as they will reprise their roles from the previous films.

The Matrix 4 is co-written and helmed by Lana Wachowski, who had co-directed the previous three films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The project is currently under production with its most recent shooting location being Berlin, Germany. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on December 21, 2021, and on HBO Max on the exact same day with no extra cost for subscribers, following Warner Bros' new strategy.

