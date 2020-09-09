Sushant's Sister Has A Hunch Why Pro-Rhea Celebs Are Pushing 'roses Are Red'; Gives Twist

Rhea’s Chakraborty’s arrest for narcotics links turned out to be one of the biggest developments till now amid the multi-agency probe against her. An interesting caption became a talking point on the day of high drama, as a caption on the actor’s T-shirt about ‘patriarchy’ was used by stars to support the accused. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, however, gave it a strong twist and made it about the ’fight for the right’, even as certain Bollywood celebrities began to circulate the rhyme as if to make some sort of point.

Sushant’s sister's take on ‘roses are red’ caption on Rhea’s top

On day three was of her interrogation at the Narcotics Control Bureau office and eventual arrest, Rhea had worn a top with the caption, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash patriarchy, me and you.’

After the Jalebi star was arrested later, numerous celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, posted the same post on social media, and some like Sonam even wrote a quote about a ‘witch hunt.’

As Sushant’s fans raised objection over support from Rhea from Bollywood, his sister Shweta also posted a line twisted by SSR supporters and shared an image of the caption ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s fight for the truth, me and you.’

Earlier, Shweta had responded with the #GodwithUs on news of Rhea’s arrest. In another strong message, she wrote a post about ‘Karma’ coming at back at you in unexpected ways. He urged all ‘warriors’ of SSR justice campaign, to not pay attention to the ‘naysayers’ and 'paid PR, and have faith in the investigating agencies to bring out the truth.

Don’t Worry, have patience! The whole truth will unfold eventually. ðŸ™Don’t pay any attention to the Naysayers and Paid PR. NCB, CBI and ED they are doing an impeccable job, let’s have faith in them. And believe me #GodIsWithUs pic.twitter.com/DWSRB0ZNpY — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 8, 2020

Factually fatal attempt to normalise Rhea-drug nexus link

An attempt is also being made online to make it out to be that Rhea Chakraborty is being arrested because of something to the tune of 'she smoked a joint', though this couldn't be further from reality. While Rhea Chakraborty has fervently denied using drugs herself, it remains to be seen whether this is corroborated by the others in cross-questioning. What is assured though is that she has admitted to being a part of drug procurement in which her brother Showik was seemingly a crucial cog, and facilitated the activities of a lucrative drug racket with peddlers who are now in NCB custody as well - something rather more significant than what is being made out.

In another tweet, Shweta hit out at the ‘sudden’ support for Rhea as soon as the drug angle emerged, even as Rhea has now gone hammer and tongs, issuing a statement to the tune of her being in love with a 'drug addict', increasing the decibel level of her slander campaign against Sushant.

We can use our grey cells and figure out easily why thr are so many supporters rising all of sudden once the drug angle has come out. Be rest-assured we are not fools, just waiting for the whole truth to come out and then we’ll see whr r these supporters!#WorldUnitedForSSRJustice — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 8, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty arrested

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday on day three of her questioning in the narcotics case. Her bail plea was rejected a court in Mumbai as she was sent to 14-day judicial custody till September 22. Amid information that she will be sent to the Byculla jail, she is now set to move a sessions court for bail. The NCB is said to have a big list of Bollywood celebs who were purportedly at the receiving end of this drug racket.

