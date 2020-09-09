Rhea's 'roses' Quote Makes Tajinder Bagga-Hansal Mehta Trade 'munna', 'uncle' Barbs

A highlight amid the sensational developments of Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest was the caption on her T-shirt. As team Rhea, that included well-known stars from the film industry, used the ‘slogan’ to hit out at the 'patriarchy', team Sushant Singh Rajput started calling out the statement's relevance. One such post by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tajinder Singh Bagga, however, sparked a verbal duel with director Hansal Mehta, who had also used the original post with the hashtag #JusticeforRhea.

Bagga vs Mehta spar over ‘roses' post

Rhea’s T-shirt caption, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash patriarchy, me and you’ on day three of her interrogation at Narcotics Control Bureau and subsequent arrest was used by stars like Sonam K Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, to back the accused. Amid this support for Rhea, BJP’s Bagga twisted the statement and added, 'The drug angle will destroy Me & you So let's put the patriarchy angle forward To save me & you ..." after the first two lines.

Roses are red,

Voilets are blue

The drug angle will destroy

Me & you

So let's put the patriarchy angle forward

To save me & you ... — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 8, 2020

Hansal Mehta was not pleased and used the proverb, ‘Jinke ghar sheeshe ke ho, woh doosron par patthar nahin phenka karte…’ (Those having home of mirrors, should not throw stones at others) and added, ‘samjhe munne?’

Jinke ghar sheeshe ke ho, woh doosron par patthar nahin phenka karte...



Samjhe munne? https://t.co/YcYH5yHpR9 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 9, 2020

The politician, however, hit back and wrote, “Only those who are naked are afraid of the home of mirrors.” He added, ‘do not worry’ and claimed that 'every drug addict will be punished', as he alled the filmmaker ‘uncle ji.’

शीशे के घर से डर उनको लगता है, जो नंगा हो । और चिंता न करो एक-एक चरसी की खाल खीच के निकाला जाएगा, समझे अंकल जी https://t.co/6Jut3lewCI — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 9, 2020

The Shahid director then highlighted the ‘aukaat’ (status) of the ‘spokesperson.’ He also posted images of sadhus smoking.

Spokesperson ne aukaat dikhaa di apni... https://t.co/QUZMzy9mrV — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 9, 2020

Earlier, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had also turned around the viral caption and highlighted ‘let’s fight for the truth.’

Rhea arrested

Meanwhile, Rhea was taken to the Byculla jail on Wednesday. She had worn the same T-shirt in question. Accused no 1 of the FIR filed by the Patna Police, now transferred to the CBI, is likely to move the Sessions Court for bail.

