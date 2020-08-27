Ashvini Yardi Says Everyone Thought 'Masaba Masaba' Was A ‘mistake’

Producer and showrunner, Ashvini Yardi's latest Netflix show, Masaba Masaba has been receiving some positive responses for its unique subject. The show revolves around the complicated relationship between designer Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta. Recently, Ashvini opened up about the show and how everyone initially thought that the show was a mistake.

Ashvini Yardi calls Masaba Gupta an 'unusual personality'

Speaking to Mid-day on this, the producer said that everyone around her was skeptical and thought that the show would be a mistake mainly due to its highly different concept and the lead actors. She went on to say that she wanted to prove people wrong with this endeavor. She added that the lead protagonist of the show, Masaba is an unusual personality with unconventional looks.

She also said that the show may also prove a new benchmark as the main lead is of an India-Caribbean descent. Ashvini went on to say that casting a personality like Masaba will shatter many stereotypes when it comes to casting a lead female actor for a show or a movie.

Ashvini Yardi on the show being different from a biopic

Yardi also revealed that even though in the show, Masaba Masaba has a strong feminist approach and is delivered by women, it has been made in such a way that it will be appealing to both men and women. She said that she also had a difficult time explaining the concept of the show to everyone. Ashvini said that people thought that it is a mockumentary but instead the show is a unique combination of fiction and fact. The producer revealed that she envisioned this unique format of the show while curating it.

Ashvini also explained how this format is different from a general biopic. She said how there are often some no-go zones while making a biopic. The producer added that the family does not let the showrunners depict some things and whitewashing becomes a part of the process. She said how this show, lets one explore the grey areas of the characters.

The showrunner also revealed that she was keen on roping in a female director for the project and it took her six months to select Sonam Nair to helm the show who has also written it. She said that the main reason behind this was that both Masaba and her mother, Neena are fierce and no-nonsense personalities. Sonam has previously directed films like Kafir and Gippi.

