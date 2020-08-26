Kiara Advani Shares A Sun-kissed Photo, Takes Up #OwnYourHotMess Challenge

Kiara Advani recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle where she called herself a 'hot mess'. The actor shared this image as a part of the #ownyourhotmess challenge started by the producer of Netflix's Masaba Masaba. This challenge is all about self-love and appreciating yourself during 2020, which has been a 'messy' year for many people.

Kiara Advani shares 'hot mess' photo of herself for the #ownyourhotmess challenge

Also Read | Kiara Advani Or Malaika Arora: Who Styled Manish Malhotra's Sequin Lehenga Better?

Above is the image that Kiara Advani recently posted on her official Instagram story. In this simple sunkissed photo, the actor owned up to her own 'hot mess' as a part of the #ownyourhotmess challenge started by TV producer Ashvini Yardi. In the caption for the image, Kiara wrote that she was taking on the challenge to support Netflix's Masaba Masaba. She also thanked Ashvini Yardi for nominating her for the #ownyourhotmess challenge.

Also Read | Kiara Advani or Disha Patani: Who wore the Yellow Jumpsuit better?

The actor then went on to nominate some of her own close friends to take part in this new challenge. Ashvini Yardi, one of the producers of Netflix's Masaba Masaba, recently started this self-love challenge on her own social media page. In a post, Ashvini Yardi shared a photo of herself and talked about how 2020 has been a 'messy' year for most people in the world. The producer then revealed that she wanted to start the #ownyourhotmess challenge to spread positivity during the pandemic.

Also Read | Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan spotted together in Mumbai

Ashvini asked people to not give up on themselves and claimed that loving oneself was always "unconditional and messy". She then added that she was starting the #ownyourhotmess challenge with a theme of self-love. Ashvini also discussed her upcoming show Masaba Masaba, which is all set to release on Netflix on August 28, 2020. The producer then nominated some of her friends, including Kiara Advani.

Netflix's Masaba Masaba will be a comical look at the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta. The show will also feature Masaba's mother, veteran actor Neena Gupta. This is the first time that Masaba and Neena will be featured on-screen together. Netflix's Masaba Masaba will also feature actor Kiara Advani, who will play an exaggerated spoof version of herself in the show.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia's 'No Filter Neha' Witnesses Sonu Sood & Kiara Advani At Their Candid Best

[Promo from Kiara Advani Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.