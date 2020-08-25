Masaba Gupta 'attempts' To Click A Selfie Despite Allergies; See Picture

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta recently made her debut on the OTT platform. She shared a picture from her routine schedule on her Instagram account. The actor looked pretty in the portrait shot that she shared on social media. Check out Masaba Gupta’s Instagram post below:

Masaba Gupta’s Instagram post

Masaba Gupta was seen wearing a dark brown one-piece dress, as she posed for the pic. Along with the picture, the actor put up a funny status which reads as, “Attempt to take a photo when I was about to Sneeze!''. She also kept a sneeze emoji on her post. Further, she also wrote, “Dying of allergies today”. She ended her post by sharing tensed and laughing emojis.

Details about Masaba Masaba

Masaba Masaba, featuring Masaba Gupta in the lead role, is the fictionalised version of the fashion designer’s real-life story. Masaba Gupta will play herself in the Netflix Original series which also features actors like Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Suchitra Pillai, Gajraj Rao, among others, in pivotal roles. The trailer of Masaba Masaba was released a few days ago, amping up the expectations of the audiences.

As seen from the trailer, Masaba Gupta’s upcoming show, Masaba Masaba will be a comedy series centred around Masaba’s career as a fashion designer. Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta, Masaba’s mother, who is also a veteran actor, will also play a prominent role in the upcoming series. Masaba Masaba will also mark the first time the mother-daughter duo will be seen together sharing the screen space.

Apart from this, the upcoming Netflix original will also feature multiple guest appearances from various Bollywood celebs. Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani is confirmed to be on the series. As seen in the trailer, Kiara will be playing the role of an exaggerated “spoof” of herself in Masaba Masaba, and her interaction with the fashion designer will be one of the highlights of the upcoming series. The trailer for Masaba Masaba was recently dropped online on Masaba Gupta’s Instagram page.

