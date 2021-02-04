'Proud Of You': Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Wife Tahira's Poem On World Cancer Day

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap who narrated her journey of fighting cancer and emerging as a survivor received love from her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira had penned a heartfelt poem narrating her journey fighting through the battle of scars. Ayushmann who is a doting husband was quick enough to hail her video on his Instagram story while reposting the poem.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tahira Kashyap's poem on cancer

He captioned the story and wrote, “Proud of You. #WorldCancerDay.” Ayushmann has always been a constant support for Tahira and the actor has been his wife’s side all through the battle with the disease. Last year during his appearance on her podcast show, My Ex-Breast, and went on to call her his “victorious queen”. In the episode titled Yes Sir, it’s Cancer, which discusses the events that went on when Tahira’s cancer was first detected, Ayushmann shared his feelings and said that even though the two were together in this fight, yet he was inspired by the way she became even stronger than him and this transformation was a miracle for the entire family. The actor further said that the transformation came at the right time and gave him the strength to face everything and head on in life. Ayushmann also talked about the roller-coaster of emotions and the challenges the two underwent together through the entire process as they constantly leaned on each other during her recovery days.

Read: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Pens A Heartwarming Note To Raise Awareness About 'Breast Cancer'

Read: Tahira Kashyap Reveals Ayushmann Inspired Her To Resume Sport, Says 'journey Has Started'

Apart from Tahira, another survivor, actress Sonali Bendre also shared her story on Instagram through a poem. Sonali recited a poem and talked about how more than any medical facility one needs to have a positive attitude to beat cancer. Sonali Bendre Behl was diagnosed with metastatic cancer back in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann recently announced his next film Anek with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. Apart from sharing the good news with the fans, the actor also treated fans with the first look as Joshua. According to sources, Anek has already gone on floors just a few days ago and the makers have chalked-out a widespread filming schedule across North East India

Read: 'Its Never Too Late': Tahira Kashyap Shares Motivational Video On Fitness

Read: Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap And Guneet Monga Launch The 'Indian Women Rising' Collective

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.