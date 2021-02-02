Tahira Kashyap Reveals Ayushmann Inspired Her To Resume Sport, Says 'journey Has Started'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap might have known each other for many years, yet the two radiate couple goals through their posts on social media. Ace filmmaker Tahira Kashyap shared an inspiring story on Instagram where she revealed how her husband Ayushamann motivated her to resume playing squash, a sport that Tahira had left during her cancer treatment and surgery. She shared a video along with the note where she can be seen playing the sport like a champion.

Tahira battled with breast cancer and came out of it like a warrior after her surgery. In the post, Tahira explained that she played good squash but completely gave up on it after her surgeries. And then one day when she looked at the tennis court, Ayushmann insisted she takes up the sport once again and starts playing. She even mentioned that she has a latissimus dorsi muscle missing that makes her forehand weak, yet she does not want to top. “I played good squash, but completely left sports after my surgery. I looked longingly at a tennis court one day and that’s when @ayushmannk asked me what’s stopping me from playing... but obviously I have a latissimus dorsi muscle missing making my forehand way weaker... is when he said have you seen Monica Seles play, she plays the two-handed forehand! Of course, I know at this age I am not going to become a Steffi or Monica but now I don’t shy away! I play softer shots with a single forehand and when I get tired or want to put in power I try to do the Monica way! Still learning... a long way to go... but at least the journey has started! #neverstopexploring #tennis #onedayatatime #sports,” she captioned the video.

Tahira Kashyap has been putting extra efforts into maintaining a healthy body while focusing on fitness and exercises these days. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram where she showed her way of regaining her fitness. In the video, Tahira can be seen encouraging people and her fans to adopt fitness while neglecting all the second thoughts that come to mind-affecting daily fitness. In the post, Tahira penned all the excuses that cross the mind of the people as an excuse to avoid their lazy body in movement in the winter season. Encouraging all fans and followers, Tahira shared a video where she can be seen exercising at home as the gyms remain closed amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

