'Its Never Too Late': Tahira Kashyap Shares Motivational Video On Fitness

Keeping aside all the excuses to skip workout amid the ongoing pandemic, writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram and shared a video while flaunting her way of regaining her fitness. In the video, Tahira can be seen encouraging people and her fans to adopt fitness while neglecting all the second thoughts that come to mind-affecting daily fitness. In the post, Tahira penned all the excuses that cross the mind of the people as an excuse to avoid their lazy body in movement in the winter season.

Tahira Kashyap inspires to regain fitness

Encouraging all fans and followers, Tahira shared a video where she can be seen exercising at home as the gyms remain closed amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Attempting squats to push-ups and other rigorous exercises, Tahira was seen opting for a simple yet full-body workout that shelled out major fitness goals and seems to have inspired many to adopt the same. While captioning the post, she wrote, “From side effects of medicine to surgeries to hypothyroidism to not being 18 anymore to the gym being closed due to coronavirus, I used all these excuses and many more for not moving my bum but not anymore! #fitness #itsnevertoolate Chalo get moving with me (sic).”

Meanwhile, Tahira who is vocal on social issues recently participated in an open discussion to discuss the mental health of children. She talked about the mental health cases in the COVID-19 lockdown. Along with filmmaker Gauri Shinde, there were many other child psychiatrists and school principals who were a part of the discussion on how to take care of mental health.

According to news agency ANI, Tahira participated in the p[anel discussion ‘Mind Your Mind’ and spoke about how she managed to interact with her children about her dealing with mental health. Talking about the forum and children’s mental issues, she stated that ‘Mind Your Mind’ was a rather important forum to address the issue of children and teenager’s mental health. Speaking about the mental health cases in the COVID-19 lockdown that rose to peaks in a matter of time, she stated how it was significant to create an open discussion on mental health especially since the mental health cases in COVID-19 lockdown had shot up by a huge margin.

