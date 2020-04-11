The Debate
Pulkit Samrat Is Enjoying A Musical Time With His 'quarantine' Kriti Kharbanda, Watch

Bollywood News

Pulkit Samrat recently shared a glimpse of his dreamy and musical quarantine with his ladylove Kriti Kharbanda. Check out the beautiful video shared by him.

pulkit samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been grabbing several eyeballs ever since their video, wherein they revealed that they are spending their quarantine together with their dog Drogo, went viral on social media. It seems that the couple is making the most of their quarantine time. Both of them are also giving a glimpse of it on their social media. Recently, Pulkit shared a beautiful video of his 'Quarantine diaries' with his ladylove Kriti .

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda Takes Up Beau Pulkit Samrat's Tongue Twister Challenge, Nails It Like Boss

Pulkit and Kriti spending a beautiful quarantine together

Pulkit Samrat captioned the video saying, 'Seven Notes, Several Hours' and fans soon understood the reason behind it. The monochrome video has Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda taking turns to play the Casio while the other can be seen motivating their partner. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda can also be seen flaunting their shadows in the video. Take a look at Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's lovely quarantine video.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat Gushes Over Kriti Kharbanda, Calls Her 'cutest Date Ever'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat) on

One of the major highlights of the video was Pulkit along with his ladylove Kriti grooving to the track, 'Its the Time To Disco'. It seems that Pulkit and Kriti are having a dreamy quarantine indeed. Kriti also reacted with several hearts emoji on the post. 

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda's Selfie With BF Pulkit Samrat Is Adorable, Calls Him 'my Birthday Boy'

Kriti Kharbanda took up the tongue twister challenge by Pulkit Samrat

Recently Kriti also took up a tongue twister challenge given to her by beau Pulkit. In the video, the actor can be seen counting numbers 1 to 10 but with a twist, that is she can be seen calling out a number in English, followed by a number in Hindi. Kriti nailed the tongue twister challenge effortlessly. Check out the video of Kriti's tongue twister challenge. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

 

 

 

