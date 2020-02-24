Pulkit Samrat Gushes Over Kriti Kharbanda, Calls Her 'cutest Date Ever'

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda and her rumoured boyfriend actor Pulkit Samrat were seen enjoying a date recently. While the two took to their Instagram story to share pictures of each other, Pulkit Samrat also posted a picture of Kriti Kharbanda on his Instagram account. Check out the pictures shared by the couple here.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

In the picture shared by Kriti Kharbanda on her Instagram story, Pulkit Samrat is seen caught mid-sentence by the actor. He wore a black coloured t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans to complete the attire. He paired the look with a pair of dark shades. While in the picture posted by Pulkit Samrat, Kriti is seen wearing a light coloured top and a pair of jeans.

Kriti Kharbanda had her hair tied behind her head as she wore a pair of silver hoop earrings. The adorable couple is seen enjoying a meal of seafood while on their date. Pulkit Samrat posted a picture of Kriti Kharbanda on his Instagram story and mentioned that they managed to accomplish their mission of finishing the entire meal.

Pulkit Samrat sparked dating rumours after he put up a super adorable post about Kriti on her birthday. When asked previously about the media speculating that the two were dating Kriti Kharbanda had told a popular media house that her chemistry with Pulkit Samrat in the movie Pagalpanti is great and that they look great together. Kriti Kharbanda went on to say that she cannot blame the media for speculating as they look ‘hot together’.

She also said that Pulkit is very special to her and that he will always be special to her. A few months back Kriti confirmed the romance saying that she wanted to keep it under wraps and let her family know about Pulkit Samrat first. She also added that every couple takes a different amount of time to disclose their affair and that in their case, it was five months.

