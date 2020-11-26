Pulkit Samrat Poses With Family As He Captions Picture As 'The Bridezilla'; See Pic

Pulkit Samrat recently took to his social media account and updated his fans about the latest thing he is doing. The actor posed with his family members and was seen hanging out with them, probably planning a wedding. He captioned the post as, “With the Bridezilla!!” and left his fans to guess whose wedding were they preparing for.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Pulkit Samrat's family poses for a picture together

Pulkit Samrat was seen wearing a black jacket and a white round neck sweatshirt as he neatly tied his hair back. He was all smiles for the camera as he sat in middle surrounded by his family members. Check out the picture posted by Pulkit on social media below.

Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's photo

The fans of Pulkit flocked to the recent post and left their comments and reactions there. A number of fans showered the actor with their love and commented on how sweet the picture was. Numerous other fans left heart and kiss emoticons on the picture.

Several other fans left compliments for the actor and his picture. A few other netizens highlighted how the picture was a perfect family picture. Some fans, however, missed Pulkit’s girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda in the picture. Check out some of the comments by the netizens below.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda on Wedding rumours

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda went on record and revealed that they have been dating each other. The fans of the actors were elated on hearing the news and are always curious to know when the two would be getting married. The two addressed their wedding rumours and revealed their plans about marriage and how soon would they be getting married.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Pulkit Samrat in an interview with Spotboye stated that right now both of them are focused “on work and only work”. He further told the portal that marriage is not really a part of their plan anytime soon. While Pulkit and Kriti Kharbanda are aware that a lot of their fans wish to see them hitched soon, she too reacted to marriage rumours.

In an interview with Bangalore Mirror, Kriti Kharbanda revealed that she has been dating Pulkit for a year and a half now. She further told the portal that they have not discussed marriage nor do they plan to do it anytime soon. Reportedly, Kriti further said that they are focusing on their respective careers right now and “marriage is a distant dream”.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.