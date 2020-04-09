Actor Pulkit Samrat Supports The #MaskIndia Campaign, Urges All To Use Homemade Masks

Pulkit Samrat has established a strong foothold in the industry with his performances over the years. Just like all other Bollywood celebs, Pulkit Samrat is quarantining at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. However, Pulkit Samrat has impressed all his fans recently as he came out openly in support of the #MaskIndia campaign.

The #MaskIndia campaign sees people making their own homemade masks. Instead of using the other surgical masks or the N95 masks, this campaign aims to use the masks which are made at home. Pulkit Samrat recently shared a video with a strong message where people are being urged to opt for homemade masks and leave the surgical or the N95 masks for the medical professionals. Pulkit Samrat can be seen supporting the #MaskIndia campaign in the video by donning a homemade mask. Check out Pulkit Samrat's COVID-19 lockdown video.

Pulkit Samrat supported the #MaskIndia campaign during the COVID-19 lockdown

Pulkit Samrat recently also showcased how one can create their own homemade mask. Amid the lockdown, Pulkit can be seen supporting the #MaskIndia campaign by creating the homemade mask effortlessly using an old t-shirt, rubber bands and scissors. The Pagalpanti actor's fans too lauded him for supporting the #MaskIndia campaign.

Pulkit Samrat and girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's video with their dog has been going viral

Pulkit's ladylove Kriti Kharbanda recently revealed that she is quarantining with him. In a video that has gone viral of the couple, Kriti and Pulkit are seen sitting down with Pulkit’s pet dog Drogo. The couple can be seen talking about the needs of their dog and how they are spending most of their time with their pet. Take a look at the video.

