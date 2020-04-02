Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Spend Their Quarantine Together With Pet Drogo

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda recently revealed that she is quarantining with her boyfriend, actor Pulkit Samrat. In a video that has gone viral, Kriti and Pulkit are seen sitting down with Pulkit’s dog Drogo. In the video, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are seen talking about the needs of their dog and needs of the dogs in general. Kriti is also heard saying that they are spending all their time with Drogo. Check out the adorable video here.

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Drogo spend quality time

In the video, Kirti Kharbanda is seen wearing a pink coloured short jumpsuit, while Pulkit Samrat wore a white coloured t-shirt and a pair of short blue jeans. In the video, Kriti reveals that Drogo loves that they are home so that he can watch over them and play with them. Pulkit Samrat then urges his fans to spend time with ‘bae and doggy’. He further adds to not give them too much attention that they get separation anxiety.

Kriti Kharbanda further adds that separation anxiety is a thing in dogs. She also urged her fans to be careful about it. She went on to say that people should spend some time with their pets, however, they should also give them some time on their own so that the pets won’t get separation anxiety when they resume work. Kriti Kharbanda also jokingly added that the same applies to ‘your bae’.

A few months back Kriti Kharbanda confirmed the romance saying that she wanted to keep it under wraps and let her family know about Pulkit Samrat first. She also added that every couple takes a different amount of time to disclose their affair and that in their case, it was five months. Kriti Kharbanda was not only a part of Pulkit Samrat’s birthday celebrations, but the two also took a small vacation together. Most recently, Kriti Kharbanda was spotted at Pulkit Samrat’s family gatherings. She was also present at Pulkit’s brother’s wedding and was also a part of the Holi celebrations of the Samrat family.

