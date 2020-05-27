'Mahabharat' Star Puneet Issar Directed This Hit Salman Khan Starrer

Puneet Issar is a well-known Indian actor and director. Puneet rose to fame as he played the character of Duryodhana in B.R. Chopra’s famous television series Mahabharat. Puneet Issar has also directed many movies in the Hindi movie industry, including one of Salman Khan’s blockbuster. Read ahead to know which movie was it-

Puneet Issar is the director of Salman Khan’s blockbuster movie

Puneet Issar started his acting career in 1980, by playing a negative character in movies like Zakhmi Aurat, Jagruti, Kal Ki Aawaz, Palay Khan, Teja, Prem Shakti, and many more. In 1988, B. R. Chopra’s epic television series, Mahabharat came along his way as he got a chance to play the character of Duryodhana. It was this role that gained him mainstream popularity. Puneet Issar went ahead to star as a supporting character in many movies after that until he made his directorial debut with Salman Khan starrer Garv: Pride and Honour in 2004.

Apart from Salman Khan, Garv: Pride and Honour also cast Arbaaz Khan and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an honest and decorated police officer, who is arrested on the charges of mass murder and trapped in a corrupt political system, where he finds himself sinking in deep trouble. The movie did very well at the box-office and went ahead to become a blockbuster. Puneet Issar also went ahead to direct other Bollywood movies that managed to do fairly well at the box-office.

After working as a director till 2011, Puneet Issar returned to the television industry with the spin-off show of the television series based on the ancient Sanskrit epic Mahabharat. This time Puneet Issar played the character of Parshurama in the series. Parshurama is the sixth avatar of Vishnu Sage and the teacher of Bhishma, Drona, and Karna. In 2014, Puneet Issar participated in India’s most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss 8, hosted by Salman Khan. He made it to the grand finale and was one of the 7 finalists. He was evicted from the TV show Bigg Boss 8 on 3 January 2015. Puneet lasted in the house for 105 days. At 56, he was the oldest contestant to do so and last the entire season in the house.

