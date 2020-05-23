'Mahabharat' Written Update May 22, 2020: Plans Laid To Capture Krishna Fail

The recent episode of Mahabharat sees Krishna, visiting Hastinapur with a peace treaty. As soon as he enters reaches the door of the palace, he greets everyone. Krishna was seen telling Duryodhan that he won’t enter inside. When Gandhar Raj tries to lure him inside, however, Krishna decides to stay with the Mahamantri of Hastinapur. Krishna tells Duryodhan that he will meet him the next day in the Raj Sabha.

Mahabharat Written Update May 22

While heading ahead with Mahamantri, Krishna meets Karna. Krishna explained how the Mahabharat war is not the solution. However, Karna doesn’t seem to agree with him and replies saying that the war between him and Arjun cannot be stopped. The next day Krishna appears at the Raj Sabha of Hastinapur.

He tells the King how the Mahabharat war can be neglected if Duryodhan is ready to give Pandavas their birthright and will apologise for his obnoxious mistake of mistreating Draupadi. However, Duryodhan disagrees and says that his brother Yudhisther himself lost his brother and wife in the game and that he did not force him.

The King of Hastinapur tells Krishan how is he supposed to punish his own son when all the rules of the game were followed appropriately. Krishna attempts to make the King realise that no soldier has the right to mistreat a woman. Angry Duryodhan gets up and tries to walk away from the Raj Sabha. Krishna warns the King, saying if he leaves then they will directly meet in the Yudhbhumi. Scared King and father suggest Duryodhan not to leave.

Krishna then suggests if Duryodhan touches the feet of Draupadi and asks for forgiveness then the Pandav brothers won’t raise their weapons. However, Duryodhan doesn’t seem to agree at all. He says that he won’t do it at any cost. Duryodhan adds that he prefers to die in the war rather than apologising to them. He recalls how he was insulted by Draupadi and tells everyone that he cannot and never will forget how he was disrespected in the Sabha of Indraprasth.

The reason for Gandhar Raj luring Krishna inside the palace was that they wanted to capture him. During the Raj Sabha, all the plans laid by him of capturing Krishna fail. Stay tuned for further updates about Mahabharat.

