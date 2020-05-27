Mahabharat Written Update May 26: Soldiers Are Ordered To Capture Krishna

Mahabharat's latest episode showed Krishna requesting King Dhritarashtra to make peace with the Pandavas by giving them just five villages. However, Duryodhan rejected the suggestions of Krishna and instead, ordered some soldiers to capture Krishna. The soldiers that captured Krishna soon lost consciousness and the chains that held Krishna fell off. Read on to know more about Mahabharat written update for May 26 episode:

The episode started with Krishna assuring Duryodhan that if he asked Draupadi for forgiveness then the war would end even before it begins. Karna questioned as to why Duryodhan should agree to be disrespected again. Krishna said that if he does not agree then his friends should agree for other choices. Karna said he can't order but can try requesting because he is his friend and strength. Krishna said his strength is Duryodhan's ego and asked Karna to not take his side. Karna refused to leave his only friend in the middle of a war like situation.

Krishna suggested giving the Pandavas five villages. To which Karna replied that if given five villages, Pandavas would become stronger and he continued that he wanted peace. Dhritarashtra agreed with Krishna's suggestions but Duryodhan did not agree because he felt that it would make him look like a coward. Duryodhan said he would rather destroy all the Pandavas. Bhishma asked Duryodhan to swallow his ego and called him a coward. This fumed Duryodhan and he ordered some soldiers to capture Krishna.

Krishna challenged Duryodhan to capture him. The soldiers handcuffed Krishna and suddenly find the chains to be extremely heavy and started falling unconscious. Krishna pointed out that the fact his soldiers cannot carry the chains proved their evil nature and asked him to carry on his own. Duryodhan lifted and went to Krishna, but Karna asked him not to do so as they have come together to make peace. Duryodhan refuted Karna and went to Krishna, handcuffed him and asked the guards to lock him up in the jail. However, when Duryodhan looked up, instead of finding Krishna in the prison he found someone else -- Dushasan.

