'Mahabharat' Fame Arjun's Son Jibraan Khan To Make His Bollywood Debut In 'Bramhastra'?

Arjun Feroz Khan is best known for essaying the character of warrior-prince Arjuna in B. R. Chopra's television series based on the ancient Indian epic Mahabharat. The show created history following its re-run on television amid the lockdown.

It may be noted that Arjun Feroz Khan's son, Jibraan Khan is also getting a lot of attention on social media. Going through his Instagram, we couldn't help but notice the post that suggests he would be soon making his Bollywood debut in the much anticipated Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starter 'Bramhastra'. The Ayan Mukerji film is touted to be one of the biggest budget films of this year. It is publicized that Bramhastra is to be the Wake Up Sid director's biggest film so far. It is a superhero film bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Read all about it here-

Also read | Do You Know Sumeet Raghvan Played The Role Of Sudama In Mahabharat?

Also read | Mahabharat's Satish Kaul Lives In An Old Age Ashram, Faces Financial Struggles

Mahabharat fame Arjun's son Jibraan Khan to make his debut in Alia Bhatt starrer, Bramhastra?

Jibran Khan is fondly remembered as the kid who played the role of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali's (Kajol) son from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gam and won the hearts of the audiences with his innocent and charming performance in the film. That small charming and cute child in the film K3G, Jibraan Khan is now reportedly all set to make his debut in the film Bramhastra. Here are some posts shared by Jibraan Khan on his Instagram about the movie-

This would be Jibraan Khan’s second collaboration with Dharma Productions after nearly 19 years. It was earlier reported by a leading daily that Jibraan Khan is also working as chief assistant director for this Ayan Mukherji's magnum opus Brahmastra. The film also starrs Amitabh Bachan, Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Also read | Shaheer Sheikh Shares A Throwback Post From 'Mahabharat' Giving It A Lockdown Twist

Ayan Mukerji told in an interview that Bramhastra is the biggest project of his life. He reportedly revealed that all his hopes are pinned on this film and he hopes that it becomes his biggest success. Bramhastra is a fantasy adventure film, the first part of a series and it will hit the screens soon. Dharma Productions will join forces with Fox Star Studios and Namit Malhotra, CEO of Prime Focus for the film.

Also read | Sumeet Raghvan Reveals How He Bagged The Role Of Sudama In 'Mahabharat'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.