Purab Kohli Talks About Having Career As A Video Jockey In Today's Times

Purab Kohli was seen on Channel V for the first time when he was just 19 years old as a video jockey. During that time, he gained a lot of popularity and also became a popular name in every household in the nineties. He was seen portraying important characters in movies like Rock On, Airlift, Typewriter etc. The actor is not a video jockey anymore and also told a media publication that he misses his VJ phase a lot.

In an interview with a global news agency, Purab recollected his memories as a VJ. He also expressed his opinion on the current situation of considering veejaying as a career option. Purab said that those were the glorious days of his life where he was working as a video jockey. He also said that he worked for the channel for about eight years. Purab said how he was very young when he joined Channel V and he also explored a lot when he was working for the channel. Purab mentioned that he travelled the world and also met many new people. He also understood and expressed his love for music in the duration when he was working for the channel. Purab also called it a completely different era.

Purab Kohli further added that Veejaying as a career is a dead career. He also said that the music channels are dead now and also now there are more anchors who host the show. That is the reason why there were no veejays anymore. Purab expressed his disappointment and said that social media had replaced the music channels completely. He also added that recently, there was another veejaying kind of job which was a video jockey and is thriving.

On the work front, Purab is currently being highly appreciated for his performance in the Hotstar Original series Out of Love. The series is considered to be a portrait of a marriage plagued by infidelity, heartbreak and betrayal.

