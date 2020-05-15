PVR CEO Disappointed With Films Getting An OTT Release, Issues Statement

One of the largest theatre chains in India, PVR Pictures broke silence over some Bollywood and regional films getting an OTT release saying that they are extremely disappointed with the producers aiming to release their films on streaming services as well as bypassing the traditional theatrical route. PVR has also stated that the theatrical experience remains the best medium for the public to enjoy watching movies. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR said to an esteemed publication that the theatrical release is the best way for the public to enjoy the labor and creative genius of the filmmakers.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh Starrer 'Penguin' To Have An Amazon Prime Release; Read Details

CEO of PVR confident that masses will flock to the theatres once the situation returns to normalcy

PVR has also joined hands with its industry contemporary INOX in raising the concern over several filmmakers opting for a digital release during this phase when the movie theatres are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CEO of PVR also said that the pandemic has caused an unfortunate shutdown of the theatres but that they are confident that when the situation returns to normalcy, the masses will inevitably flock to the theatres to watch movies. The CEO of PVR further added that when the situation becomes better, there will be an increasing demand within the cine-goers for the movie theatres after they have been locked up in their homes for such a long time.

Also Read: Ponmagal Vandhal', 'Penguin' & Other Non-Hindi Films To 'premiere' On Amazon Prime

OFFICIAL: PVR issues a statement expressing disappointment over direct-to-digital release of films! pic.twitter.com/GJhNSfuCcG — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) May 15, 2020

The CEO of PVR, Kamal Gianchandani has also said that the exhibitors have asked the producers to 'hold back their films' until the movie theatres are reopened. The PVR CEO also added that they are upset with some of their producers going straight to the streaming platforms to release their movies. Not only PVR, but INOX has also stated their disappointment over the makers of Gulabo Sitabo deciding to release the film on Amazon Prime on June 12, 2020.

Also Read: Paatal Lok Review: Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime's New Crime Thriller

Many regional films will also be witnessing an OTT release

Joining the film, is the Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi which will also witness an Amazon Prime release. Several regional films of the South Indian movie industry like Penguin, Ponmagal Vandhal, Sufiyum Sujatayum, French Biryani and Law will also be releasing on the OTT platform. Apart from this, other Bollywood movies like Laxxmi Bomb, Gunjan Saxena, Indoo Ki Jawaani and Coolie No 1 will also reportedly see an OTT release.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.