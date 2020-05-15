Paatal Lok Review: Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime's New Crime Thriller

Paatal Lok is a perfect amalgamation of gritty and dark concepts. The series has been receiving tremendous attention from fans online. The series has actors like Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Paatal Lok has been directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy and produced by Anushka Sharma who has made her digital debut as a producer. The series is an Amazon exclusive and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Paatal Lok Review: Everything you need to know

The Plot of Paatal Lok

The story of Paatal Lok revolves around the life of a police officer who has almost given up on his job. He eventually lands upon a case which goes on to change his life forever. He, along with his team, arrests four suspects who are allegedly involved in the assassination attempt of a well-renowned journalist. The case begins to spiral into a maze and things start to get complicated. The question and the fate of the suspects hang in the balance as the officer continues his quest for the truth.

The Good aspects of Paatal Lok

The story of Paatal Lok and its writing seems quite relevant to the viewer and one can find resonance to current times in the web series. The series offers a new outlook on films and series in general with its brilliant writing and immersive storytelling. The scenes in the series often engage the viewers in such a way that they feel a part of the story that is unfolding. The director does not fail in keeping the audience engaged throughout the series.

The Underwhelming aspects of Paatal Lok

The first underwhelming aspect of the series is the technical issue it faces. There are certain sequences in the series which come off as sloppy and thus do not keep the viewer engaged. The series of Paatal Lok has a few chase sequences which look a bit off compared to the other narrative and filmography of the series. The web series has several political aspects which often divert the user from the actual story. This may cause the viewer to shadow away from the good performances by the cast due to certain uncomfortable scenes within the political frame.

The Final Verdict for Paatal Lok

The series beautifully captures the three strata of the society which we live in. The Swarg Lok is a place for the rich and privileged class, Dharti Lok is a place for the working class individuals and finally, Paatal Lok is where all the crime and dirty work happens. The series is successful in showing the viewers the different aspects of society in this regard. The screenplay and the storytelling, despite the dark nature, keep the audience entertained throughout the series.

Rating: 3/5

