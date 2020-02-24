The Debate
Quirky Caption Inspiration You Can Take From 'desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is often spotted posting fun and quirky captions on her official Instagram handle. Read ahead to know more about her captions here-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made a successful transition from being a Bollywood heart-throb to one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. The actor is now globally known for her versatile acting skills and bubbly nature. Priyanka has a whopping 50.1 million followers on Instagram. The actor is often spotted posting fun and quirky captions on all her Insta posts. Here, we have compiled a list of those captions-

Also Read | An Emotional Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Words Of Wisdom From Her Late Father

Quirky caption's inspiration you can take from desi girl Priyanka Chopra

My forever valentine. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! 😍 #husbandappreciationpost

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Tassel fun. #grammys

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra: Her Best Captions From Her Recent Instagram Posts

So... no complaints ❤️🌊🔥
📸 @cavanaughjames

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Life as it should be. 🌊 ❤️📸 @divya_jyoti

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Shares A Heartfelt Note On Instagram, Says 'Life Is A Gift'

Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas ❄️🎄❤️

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Glam time.. ✨
#selfie #inbetweenshots #thewhitetiger 💄 @uday104
Hair @susanemmanuelhairstylist

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's Quirkiest Captions That You Must Check Out

Lip service. 💋 @festivaldufilmdemarrakech

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

The Still before the storm.. 🥂😊🙏🏽

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 

Published:
