Quirky Caption Inspiration You Can Take From 'desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made a successful transition from being a Bollywood heart-throb to one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. The actor is now globally known for her versatile acting skills and bubbly nature. Priyanka has a whopping 50.1 million followers on Instagram. The actor is often spotted posting fun and quirky captions on all her Insta posts. Here, we have compiled a list of those captions-

Quirky caption's inspiration you can take from desi girl Priyanka Chopra

My forever valentine. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! 😍 #husbandappreciationpost

Tassel fun. #grammys

So... no complaints ❤️🌊🔥

📸 @cavanaughjames

Life as it should be. 🌊 ❤️📸 @divya_jyoti

Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas ❄️🎄❤️

Glam time.. ✨

#selfie #inbetweenshots #thewhitetiger 💄 @uday104

Hair @susanemmanuelhairstylist

Lip service. 💋 @festivaldufilmdemarrakech

The Still before the storm.. 🥂😊🙏🏽

