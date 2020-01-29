Priyanka Chopra Shares A Heartfelt Note On Instagram, Says 'Life Is A Gift'

Actor Priyanka Chopra's journey from Miss World 2000 pageant to becoming a global star has inspired many of her fans and followers. The actor is quite vocal about the struggles she went through in the early days of her career.

In the recent post, Priyanka Chopra gives some life-advice to her followers with a heartfelt note. In the brief caption, she asks her fans to be kind and always love the people around.

READ | Priyanka Chopra Fashion Policed For Grammys Gown, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Backs Her

In a self-portrait photo, PeeCee gives an intense stare. She pens a brief caption and writes, 'I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it’s been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live...with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you. I’m so grateful for the kindness I have received, and even when I have not... I somehow have. Be kind to the ones around you. It matters. Life is a gift.' Her friends and followers lauded the actor in the comments section.

READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes Inspiration From Jennifer Lopez For Her Grammys 2020 Outfit?

Check out her post below:

READ | How Priyanka Chopra Stole The Limelight From Jonas Brothers In 'What A Man Gotta Do'

It is quite evident that the first month of the year 2020 was a crazy one for the Desi Girl. As the month started, she walked the red carpet of Golden Globe Awards 2020. Later, the music-video featuring Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas titled What A Man Gotta Do hit the chartbuster on January 17. Next, she expressed her gratitude and happiness after an online platform featured her in the top 100 in their entertainment category. Recently, her Grammy 2020 appearance also caught the eyeballs.

READ | Pre-Grammys: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Satin Gown, Hilary Duff Calls Her 'pretty'

(Cover Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.