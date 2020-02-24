Anushka Sharma's Quirkiest Captions That You Must Check Out

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been unstoppable since her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Besides her acting chops, Sharma is also a fashionista and an entrepreneur. She carved a niche for herself in the industry, thanks to her sheer efforts. Anushka Sharma is a happy-go-lucky girl, who impresses everyone with her quirky poses and witty captions on Instagram. Therefore, we have listed her funkiest captions on social media.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s quirky and witty captions on Instagram

1. Spec-tacular picture

2. Everyone’s expression over the weekend

3. Laugh so loud that you can’t see the eyes

4. ‘Hand’le with Care

5. Just casually fixing her hair

6. There is a light that never goes out

7. Love recognises love

8. Slinging it with selfies

9. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth.

10. And just like that, a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of her home became a memory to hold

