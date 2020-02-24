The Debate
Anushka Sharma's Quirkiest Captions That You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is an ace Bollywood actor and a fashionista. She is also quite active on social media. So, here are her quirky captions you must check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been unstoppable since her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Besides her acting chops, Sharma is also a fashionista and an entrepreneur. She carved a niche for herself in the industry, thanks to her sheer efforts. Anushka Sharma is a happy-go-lucky girl, who impresses everyone with her quirky poses and witty captions on Instagram. Therefore, we have listed her funkiest captions on social media.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s quirky and witty captions on Instagram

1. Spec-tacular picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

2. Everyone’s expression over the weekend 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

3. Laugh so loud that you can’t see the eyes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

4. ‘Hand’le with Care

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

5. Just casually fixing her hair

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

6. There is a light that never goes out 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

7. Love recognises love

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

8. Slinging it with selfies

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

9. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

10. And just like that, a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of her home became a memory to hold

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Published:
