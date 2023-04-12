Dia Mirza Says Actresses Are Made To Believe 'they Have A Short Life' In The Industry

Dia Mirza is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Dhak Dhak. In a recent interview, the Thappad actress revealed that she is pleasantly surprised with the kind of roles that are coming her way. Talking about her upcoming films and the kind of movies she has done in the past, Dia recalled what many young actresses are told in the industry.

During her conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Dia Mirza revealed that she is excited to play meaty characters at this stage in her career. She said that as a woman she did not think that she would get to play some of the best roles of her career after she turned 40. Dia also confessed that when actresses are young, they are told that they will have a shorter life in the industry. Talking about actresses in the movie industry, Dia added, “There is always this clock ticking.”

Dia Mirza movies

Dia Mirza has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades. The actress made her debut with the 2001 movie Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein. In her long-spanning career, she has been featured in many popular movies like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dus, Thappad, Love Breakups Zindagi and many more.

Dia Mirza Family

Dia Mirza tied the knot for the second time in 2021. The actress got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony. Previously, she was married to Sahil Sangha, but the couple call it quits and filed for divorce after 5 years of marriage. Dia welcomed her first child, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Avyaan was born prematurely and was kept in the NICU for 2 months before coming home. Dia also has a stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi from Vaibhav's first marriage.