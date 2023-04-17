R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Bags 5 Gold Medals For India, Suriya Congratulates Proud Parents

R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan won five medals for India at an international swimming competition. Vedaant was a participant at the Malaysian Invitational Age Group Championship. After Madhavan announced Vedaant’s big win, several stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Suriya and others congratulated the actor and his son.

The 3 Idiots star took to Twitter in order to announce Vedaant’s big win at the swimming event. Madhavan revealed that Vedaant secured five gold medals in the 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m categories. He also said that he is “elated and very grateful.” Madhavan also shared a post on Twitter celebrating his son's achievements.

With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/vaDMmiTFnh — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2023

Several celebrities sent their good wishes to R Madhavan and Vedaant. On Twitter, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri said, “Wow! Congrats for each gold. Vedaant makes all of us very proud. Best. Always.” Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan also gave his good wishes, writing, “How amazing. Congratulations Vedaant.” Over on Instagram, Highway star Anushka Sharma commented on Madhavan’s post, “Congratulations.” Meanwhile, South superstar Suriya said in the comments, “This is beautiful. Hearty congratulations to Vedaant, Sarita and you and the team!!”

Wow! Congrats for each gold. Vedaant makes all of us very proud. Best. Always. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 16, 2023

How amazing. Congratulations Vedaant — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 16, 2023

More on Vedaant’s track record

Vedaant has won a lot of recognition in the last few years in swimming. He has won several medals in competitions, on both national and international levels. In February, he represented Maharashtra at the Khelo India 2023 competition and scored three gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 150m categories respectively. He also won two silver medals in the 400m and the 800m categories as well. In July 2022, Vedaant also won in the 1500m freestyle swimming race at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. He also broke India’s junior swimming record.