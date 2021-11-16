R Madhavan Lauds 'Elder Line' Initiative; Shares Awareness Video With Amitabh Bachchan

Earlier this year, the Indan government's Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched an initiative for the senior citizens, Elder Line, residing in the country. Soon after the launch, legendary star Amitabh Bachchan became a part of it as he spread awareness about the initiative via a video message. As R Madhavan came across the initiative, he lauded the Indian government and also mentioned the importance of the elderly in his life.

Bollywood and South star R Madhavan often shares his values with his social media followers. The actor recently reshared an awareness video about the government's Elder Line initiative, featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The video explained how the Elder Line works and also revealed the helpline number. Sharing the video, Maddy mentioned he considers the elderly as one of the Gods and wrote, "The elders are one of the Gods I know. Any nation that cares for its elders will always be a blessed one. Best initiative ever." The actor received much love from his fans for his kind words.

Details about the Elder Line

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of India officially launched Elder Line, the first pan-India toll-free helpline for the country's senior citizens, earlier this year. The helpline number, 14567, provides emotional support, information and guidance, particularly on immediate assistance in cases of abuse, medical and legal issues, and pension-related queries. The line is fully functional now and also received over two lakh calls between June to September.

On R Madhavan's work front

R Madhavan currently has several projects in his kitty. The actor is set to release his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, on April 1, 2022. The film will follow the real-life story of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), who was accused of espionage. Madhavan will play the titular role in the upcoming biopic. Sharing the film's official release date, he wrote, "We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022. We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far." The actor will also star in another film named Bullet and a romance comedy Netflix series Decoupled.

