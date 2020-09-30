R Madhavan Opens Up About Facing Stereotypes; Recalls Being Called ‘limited’

R Madhavan is currently gearing up for his upcoming thriller flick titled Nishabdham wherein he will be seen alongside actor Anushka Shetty. The movie will be releasing on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime Videos. While he is on a promotional spree for the same, the actor recently recalled how he was stereotyped in the industry during his initial days.

Also Read: R Madhavan Opens Up About Reuniting With Anushka Shetty After Over A Decade

R Madhavan on being stereotyped in the industry

Talking about the same with Pinkvilla, the 3 Idiots actor revealed that back when he had started doing TV shows, people would call him as a 'TV actor' and he was also told that he would never get to do movies. The actor then went on to say how he was cast by filmmaker Mani Ratnam in the film, Alai Payuthey which turned out to be a huge hit. He was again then categorized into a 'Tamil actor' and people from Mumbai said that he will never go on to do Hindi movies.

Soon, the actor went on to bag some Hindi movies which made people call him a 'Pan Indian actor' but then too, he heard people calling him limited. The Saala Khadoos actor went on to say that he thinks that people often try to put a person in a mould because they must have faced similar things.

He added how these people who stereotype others must have themselves faced some challenges. However, the actor added that everybody's ability to deal with pressures, understand languages, and possess some talents is different.

Also Read: Not True': R Madhavan Clears Air About Playing Antagonist In Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'

R Madhavan calls himself God's Child

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actor also went on to say that he is grateful for all the opportunities that he has got in the industry till now. He also called himself 'God's Child'. Madhavan further revealed that he never knew how to behave in the industry and never did things like going to the producer and asking for work.

He went on to call himself extremely fortunate to have got some good work in the industry without facing any kind of a struggle. He revealed how he finds a loss of words when people ask him to describe his struggles as he had not faced any.

Also Read: R Madhavan Remembers SP Balasubrahmanyam; Says 'wish We Celebrated Him When He Was Alive'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.