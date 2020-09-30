'Not True': R Madhavan Clears Air About Playing Antagonist In Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'

South Indian actor Allu Arjun’s rustic-actioner Pushpa has been making up to the news ever since the project was announced by the makers. Several actors have been linked to the project but no official confirmation regarding the remaining cast of the film has been made so far. Reportedly, amid this actor, R. Madhavan’s name surfaced on social media to play the antagonist in the film. Recently, the actor squashed all the rumours revolving around his involvement in the film.

R. Madhavan denies all rumours of being a part of Pushpa

The actor reacted to the post about him being a part of the film. Denying the rumours, R. Madhavan tweeted that there is no truth to these speculations and he is not a part of Pushpa. The actor is currently looking forward to the release of his next film, Nishabdham.

Apart from this, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is approached for a dance number in Allu Arjun’s starrer Pushpa, claimed a report by Telugu website Sakshi on August 1. The report also stated that the director of Pushpa, Sukumar is planning to rope in Shraddha Kapoor to appear in the Allu Arjun starrer. Reportedly, several Bollywood actors were considered for the dance number. The list includes Disha Patani and Urvashi Rautela. Actor Pooja Hegde was also reportedly put into consideration for the dance number. There is no official announcement by the makers of Pushpa regarding the same. The music of the movie Pushpa is composed of Devi Shri Prasad who is known for popular dance numbers like Jil Jil Jigelu Rani and Ringa Ringa.

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is set in the backdrop of Seshachalam Hills, where Allu Arjun will essay the role of a smuggler. The first shooting schedule of the Allu Arjun starrer was wrapped before lockdown. The shooting for the forthcoming film is reported to resume soon in the Nalgonda forest in Telangana. The film cast also includes actors like Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles

(Image credit: R. Madhavan/ Instagram)

