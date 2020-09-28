R Madhavan Remembers SP Balasubrahmanyam; Says 'wish We Celebrated Him When He Was Alive'

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, will always have a special place in everyone's heart. Remembering the late singer, actor R Madhavan recently gave an interview where he spoke about the singer’s legacy. The actor also went on to reveal that SP Balasubrahmanyam was not celebrated when he was alive and now people have been posting several pictures and videos of him.

During an interview with indianexpress.com, Madhavan said that he was overwhelmed by the thought that maybe SP Balasubrahmanyam was not celebrated as much as he deserved when he was alive. He added that people now are sharing his songs on social media and are also giving their opinion about the late singer. The actor also said that he wishes everyone had done that more when he was alive.

He revealed, “I wish we had celebrated him a lot more when he was alive.” He revealed that this is one of the most overwhelming feelings he has because the industry has truly lost a genius. Madhavan also said that the heavens are luckier because sir is now going to be there as his happy self and cracking jokes in heaven. He added saying and everyone is now going to feel the void.

R Madhavan's Social media post

Apart from the interview, R Madhavan also took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the late singer. In the video, the SPB can be seen in conversation with somebody where he reveals that he loves his life so much that he does not want to die. And later he began to crack jokes on the same. Along with the video he wrote, “THIS is how this legend would want to be remembered… with this cray passion for life... This is how I want to remember him too. Always laughing”. Take a look at the post below.

About the late singer’s health condition

Earlier in August, the singer had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and was hospitalised at MGM Healthcare, where he suffered from a cardio-respiratory arrest. SP Balasubrahmanyam is survived by his wife, Savitri and his two children-Pallavi and SP Charan. Subrahmanyam tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4, but the vocalist was still on the ventilator and ECMO.

