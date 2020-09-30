R Madhavan Opens Up About Reuniting With Anushka Shetty After Over A Decade

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's upcoming film Nishabdham is considered to be one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The thriller is directed by Hemant Madhukar and will mark the comeback of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan as an on-screen couple yet again after 14 years. The makers of the film recently released the trailer and Anushka-Madhavan's reunion in the movie is one of the highlights which has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. In a recent interview, Madhavan opened up about his reunion with Anushka Shetty.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Anushka Shetty Gained 20 Kgs For Her Stint In 'Size Zero'?

R Madhavan on reuniting with Anushka Shetty after 14 years

Speaking about their reunion, Madhavan, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said that he hardly repeats heroines and Anushka Shetty is amongst the few of them. He mentioned that he always looks forward to working with Anushka. He said that there are very few actors he has repeated films with, especially heroines. Hence, Anushka happens to be in a unique category.

When he first did a movie with her named Rendu, she had just joined the entertainment industry and was a yoga expert. Madhavan added that Anushka was 'full of life -- tall, beautiful -- and graceful actor'. They both were young, and Madhavan was doing his 5th or 6th film in Tamil, while Anushka was about to make her debut Telugu.

ALSO READ: 'Not True': R Madhavan Clears Air About Playing Antagonist In Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'

Talking about his upcoming venture with Anushka, the actor said that even after 14 years, he spoke about the opportunity of getting to do a film with the same heroine who has come a long way in her life and achieved so much. Anushka Shetty is a massive star in the Telugu film industry. He revealed that after Baahubali, he wanted to do a film with her, and eventually he got a chance. He also said that more than anything, they have mutual respect when they first met each other.

Madhavan also said that he was amazed by how much responsibility she was taking for the upcoming movie. He mentioned that he was impressed by the amount of dedication and involvement she has for the film. He further said that Anushka was shooting for a lot longer than he did and she did complete the responsibility brilliantly.

About the film Nishabdam

The movie marks the reunion of R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty after 14 long years. The film, which has been bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad, also features Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Srinivas Avasarla, and Subbaraju in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Sakshi (played by Anushka), who suffers from visual and hearing impairment. Sakshi unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident and later gets involved in its investigation. The incident takes place in a haunted villa and her husband Antony (played by R Madhavan) also gets entangled in the investigation, and her childhood friend goes missing.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan's Throwback Videos Of Playing GOT Theme Music Will Give You Gooseflesh; Watch

ALSO READ: R Madhavan Remembers SP Balasubrahmanyam; Says 'wish We Celebrated Him When He Was Alive'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.