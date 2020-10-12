R Madhavan Seeks Punishment Against Online Haters, Calls Them 'faceless Monsters'

Actor R Madhavan recently took to Twitter to speak about punishing people who give online threats. The actor’s opinion was in context to the online rape threats that were posted for MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva on Instagram. The actor mentioned that a teenager has been detained for issuing threats against MS Dhoni’s daughter.

He appreciated the police for their work and also mentioned that it’s time to clamp down and put the fear of law and God on the ‘faceless monsters’. R Madhavan also mentioned that even if the people who believe that they can do whatever they want on the internet are teens, they should be punished. Take a look at R Madhavan’s twitter update.

Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni's Daughter: Police Great job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens.😡😡 https://t.co/mu9jR5tnQt — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 12, 2020

Also Read| R Madhavan opens up about his 'shower selfie' that ended up going viral on social media

Several users shared their opinion regarding the same and also suggested measures that should be taken to stop online threats. One of the users wrote, "We Need to Teach Our Kids about responsibilities, and accountabilities and Let Get Harsh Punishment to Teach Lesson, Now Days youth Have Freedom of Expression via Free SocialMedia that Does cost if They not Know What Is Right and What is wrong, Must Be consequence Of Ever bit". (sic)

Anonymity is the power that these cowards with a devil’s mind enjoy! High time their ids are revealed as a warning both for the aspiring anti socials and those who could be their victims! 😡 — Smita Ghosh Singh (@Smita4rmdHeart) October 12, 2020

We Need to Teach Our Kids about Responsibilities, and accountabilities and Let Get Harsh Punishment to Teach Lesson, Now Days youth Have Freedom of Expression via Free SocialMedia that Does cost if They not Know What Is Right and What is wrong, Must Be consequence Of Ever bit🙏 — KaminiDesai (@Kamini07_Offl) October 12, 2020

What we need to observe is people write filth because it is free to write. They do not know how it impacts and how serious are people in watching it. Well they don't know where it can go and how it may effect others. — vineeth pydimarry (@vinnyloid) October 12, 2020

Also Read| 'Nishabdham' trivia: 5 facts about the new horror film starring R Madhavan

On October 7, after Chennai Super Kings lost the IPL match against Kolkata Night Riders, rape threats to MS Dhoni's daughter were reportedly posted in the comment section of the cricketer and his wife Sakshi's Instagram handle. The threats created a massive outrage on social media with people criticising such behaviour. According to several these accounts are being reported for the use of abusive behaviour against minors and women.

Also Read| 'Nishabdham' movie review: R Madhavan's horror flick only delivers silent disappointment

On the work front

R Madhavan was last seen in Hemant Madhukar's directorial Nishabdham. The film featuring R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead narrates the tale of an artist with hearing and visual impairment who becomes the prime suspect of a murder investigation. The movie also features Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen in prominent roles. The film exclusively premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, 2020, and was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. He will be next seen in Maara which would be premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read| R Madhavan announces release of 'Maara' on Amazon Prime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.