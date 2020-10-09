R Madhavan Announces Release Of 'Maara' On Amazon Prime

Maara, featuring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, is the official remake of the Malayalam movie named Charlie which was released in the year 2015. The film also stars Sshivada, Moulee, Alexander Babu, and others in prominent roles. The movie is helmed by debutant Dhilip Kumar and jointly produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa. The film marks R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath's second association after Vikram Vedha which was released in the year 2017. Here is everything you need to know about the film, Maara.

R Madhavan announces release of 'Maara'

Recently, R Madhavan took to Twitter to share the poster of his upcoming film Maara. The poster features R Madhavan and his co-star Shraddha Srinath. The poster also shows that the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Dec 17. Take a look at the post below:

About the film 'Maara'

R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer Maara is the Tamil remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s Charlie. Charlie was a refreshing entertainer and got highly positive reviews from the critics. With an experienced and successful actor like Madhavan at the front, his fans are hoping for a quality product from the team. Maara's music is composed by Ghibran, while the cinematography is done by Dinesh Krishnan and Karthik Muthukumar.

When will the film release?

Maara's shooting was wrapped up just before the lockdown was imposed. The post-production work happened during the pandemic. Following that, the makers of the film have now officially announced that the film would have a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on December 17, 2020.

BTS pictures from 'Maara'

Ramesh Bala, who is a prominent name in the film industry, shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath's forthcoming film Maara. "Here are few interesting behind the scene stills from #Maara," (sic) wrote Ramesh Bala. Take a look at the pictures below.

What's next for the actors?

R Madhavan was last seen in Hemant Madhukar's directorial Nishabdham. The film featuring R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead narrates the tale of an artist with hearing and visual impairment who becomes the prime suspect of a murder investigation. The movie also features Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen in prominent roles. The film exclusively premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, 2020, and was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Srinath will be next seen in MS Anandan's Chakra. The film also features Vishal and Regina Cassandra in the lead role. Besides this, she also has Anup Bhandari's Phantom with Kichcha Sudeep in the pipeline. The forthcoming movie is currently in the pre-production stage.

