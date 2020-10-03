'Nishabdham' Trivia: 5 Facts About The New Horror Film Starring R Madhavan

Nishabdam is a horror-thriller movie which was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on October 2. Nishabdham also stars Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. R Madhavan's Nishabdham is his second project to release on Amazon Prime Video. Before Nishabdham, he was seen in his 2018 crime drama series Breathe. Read on to know some interesting facts about the thriller movie.

ALSO READ| 'Nishabdham' Director Hemant Madhukar Reveals Film Was Shot At Real Locations In Seattle

Nishabdam's major portions of filming took place in the USA

According to Hindustan Times' report, the director of the film mentioned that the entire film was shot in real locations around Seattle. He added that they did not have a huge unit. Even in some of the scenes where they needed cops, they included real cops and took them on board for the shoot. He stressed on the fact that they shot the entire film in only 56 days and shot both Tamil and Telugu versions simultaneously.

ALSO READ| R Madhavan's 'Nishabdham' Was Supposed To Be "silent Feature" Film, Here's Why

Shetty and Madhavan's 2nd film together

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan were earlier seen together in the 2006 movie called Rendu. After Rendu, this is the second time that the duo played the roles of an on-screen couple. Rendu was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. Apart from the lead actors, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Srinivas Avasarla, and Subbaraju were also seen in prominent roles.

American actor Michael Madsen's debut in a Bollywood film

Nishabdham marks the Kill Bill actor’s first film venture in the Indian film industry. Michael Madsen is known for his role in Thelma & Louise and as Budd in the revenge drama franchise called Kill Bill. He was also seen in The Hateful Eight as well as in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Nishabdam is R Madhavan's 2nd Telugu film as the main lead after Savyasachi

R Madhavan made his debut in the Telugu movie industry in a lead role with the film Savyasachi in 2018 which was also a thriller movie. The film was directed by Chando Mondetu. Savyasachi featured actors like Naga Chaitanya, Madhavan, Niddhi Agerwal and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles.

The movie is inspired by Kamal Hassan's Pushpaka Vimana

The movie's director mentioned in several occasions that took inspiration from Kamal Hassan's Pushpak Vimana when he started making the film.Take a look at its trailer.

ALSO READ| R Madhavan Opens Up About His 'shower Selfie' That Ended Up Going Viral On Social Media

All about Nishabdam's plot

R Madhavan’s Nishabdham is a crime thriller that follows the life of a couple. R Madhavan a.k.a. Anthony’s wife Sakshi witnesses a tragic incident that occurred in a villa that is rumoured to be haunted. But unfortunately, she cannot speak about the incident since she suffers from a speech and hearing impairment. Just like Anthony, his wife Sakshi, Anushka Shetty, is also an artist. The film follows the story of Sakshi (Anushka) who witnesses a heinous crime and serves as the witness in the court of law. However, due to her speech and hearing impairment, the challenge lies in how she could help in solving the case of the murder. R Madhavan’s Nishabdham is directed by Hemant Madhukar. Apart from R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty, Nishabdham also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Srinivas Avasarala, and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen.

ALSO READ| What To Expect On Amazon Prime Day 2020? When Will The Sale Start?

Promo Image courtesy: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.