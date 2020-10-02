R Madhavan Opens Up About His 'shower Selfie' That Ended Up Going Viral On Social Media

R Madhavan's next movie, Nishabdham, is set to release today, on October 2, 2020. The movie stars Anushka Shetty as the female lead and will release on Amazon Prime Video. R Madhavan is currently busy promoting the movie and he recently had an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

During the interview, R Madhavan also talked about his 'shower selfie' that he posted a few years ago. The actor revealed how embarrassing the photo was for him and he also shared the story behind why he posted it online.

R Madhavan shares the story of his 'shower selfie' that went viral on social media

Also Read | R Madhavan Says, 'justice Needs To Be Given'; Remembers Sushant As 'a Guy Full Of Energy'

Above is R Madhavan's 'Shower selfie' that he shared back in 2017. During a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about the back story behind this sizzling photo. R Madhavan revealed that when he shared that photo, he and his wife Sarita were arguing about whether he had lost any weight. R Madhavan claimed that he had definitely lost weight but his wife refused to believe him.

Also Read | R Madhavan's Throwback Videos Of Playing GOT Theme Music Will Give You Gooseflesh; Watch

At that time, Madhavan was away from home on a shoot in Chennai. Which is why, to prove that he had lost weight, the actor shared his shower selfie with his wife. However, he later shared the selfie on social media impulsively. After he noticed that it was trending, both he and Sarita were embarrassed and wondered what happened. After that incident, R Madhavan's wife warned him to not post such pictures online again.

Also Read | R Madhavan's 'Nishabdham' Was Supposed To Be "silent Feature" Film, Here's Why

R Madhavan's Nishabdham was simultaneously filmed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and English. Only the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam version will release on Prime Video today. The English version, titled Science, will be released later. Nishabdham is directed by Hemant Madhukar and co-produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad. The movie was initially set to release in April but was delayed due to the lockdown.

Nishabdham is about a deaf and dumb woman (Anushka Shetty) who is engaged to Madhavan's character, who is a Cello player. Madhavan is murdered in a haunted mansion and Anushka Shetty is the only witness to the crime. However, as she is deaf and dumb, she is unable to describe the crime to the police. Then the movie reveals the backstory of the crime and what really happened that night when her fiancee died.

Also Read | R Madhavan Remembers SP Balasubrahmanyam; Says 'wish We Celebrated Him When He Was Alive'

[Image source: R Madhavan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.