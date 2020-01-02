R Madhavan's Most Stunning Monochrome Pictures That You Must Check Out

R Madhavan is known to sweep the audience off their feet with his acting skills and charming personality. This charming man has been ruling people's hearts since his portrayal of Maddy in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Here are some of his best monochrome pictures.

1. Birthday wishes for his now teenage son

2. The one in which Maddy did not step out of his home for a week

3. 100 days for Vikram Vedha

4. Off to Los Angeles

5. The gleaming eyes and angelic smile

Also read: R Madhavan's Best Looks That Will Make You Go 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

6. When the Vikram Vedha trailer was out

7. The one where he played a cop in the movie Vikram Vedha

Also read: Nishabdham's Neeye Neeye Song Promo Loved For Madhavan-Anushka's Chemistry; Watch

8. The one with neatly set hair and moustache

9. The one where he calls Kamal Haasan ''emperor''

Professional front

On the work front, the actor will next appear in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, this biographical drama is written, produced as well as directed by R Madhavan. He will make his directorial debut with this movie and will also star alongside Simran Bagga. The Tanu Weds Manu actor also has Nishabdham and Maara in his kitty.

Also read: Bhaagamathie: R. Madhavan And Bhumi Pendekar To Scare The Audience?

Also read: R Madhavan Calls THIS Actor A 'Greek God' And Fans Are Loving It; See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.