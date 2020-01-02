The Debate
R Madhavan's Most Stunning Monochrome Pictures That You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

R Madhavan is noted for his acting skills and charming personality. The actor's Instagram has gorgeous monochrome pictures. Check them out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
r madhavan

R Madhavan is known to sweep the audience off their feet with his acting skills and charming personality. This charming man has been ruling people's hearts since his portrayal of Maddy in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Here are some of his best monochrome pictures.

1. Birthday wishes for his now teenage son

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

 

2. The one in which Maddy did not step out of his home for a week

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

 

3. 100 days for Vikram Vedha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

 

4. Off to Los Angeles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

 

5. The gleaming eyes and angelic smile

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Also read: R Madhavan's Best Looks That Will Make You Go 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

6. When the Vikram Vedha trailer was out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

 

7. The one where he played a cop in the movie Vikram Vedha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Also read: Nishabdham's Neeye Neeye Song Promo Loved For Madhavan-Anushka's Chemistry; Watch

8. The one with neatly set hair and moustache

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

 

9. The one where he calls Kamal Haasan ''emperor''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Professional front 

On the work front, the actor will next appear in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, this biographical drama is written, produced as well as directed by R Madhavan. He will make his directorial debut with this movie and will also star alongside Simran Bagga. The Tanu Weds Manu actor also has Nishabdham and Maara in his kitty. 

Also read: Bhaagamathie: R. Madhavan And Bhumi Pendekar To Scare The Audience?

Also read: R Madhavan Calls THIS Actor A 'Greek God' And Fans Are Loving It; See Picture

 

 

Published:
