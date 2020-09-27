R Madhavan's Throwback Videos Of Playing GOT Theme Music Will Give You Gooseflesh; Watch

Popular actor R Madhavan on Instagram shared throwback videos of his rehearsal of what seems like a scene from his upcoming film Nishabdham and confessed to an unnoticeable goof-up. The actor can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of the stage and "pretend-playing" the cello to the tunes of "world's most famous theme music"-- the theme from the HBO epic fantasy show Game Of Thrones.

He captioned the post, "#Silence ....#Nishabdham When you rehearse with the worlds most famous theme music and pretend to play it, On the cello and it gets recorded. 🙈🙈🙈 but it was a lot of hard work and the folks believed I was playing it..😄😄"

Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s much-anticipated film Nishabdham is all set to hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and mark its global premiere on October 2. The film which is helmed by Hemanth Madhukar, bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad also stars Anjali in the lead roles apart from Anushka and Madhavan. The film will release as 'Silence' in Tamil and Telugu on Amazon Prime.

Watch the trailer here:

'Nishabdham' plot

Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute, gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. With a team of police detectives determined to get to the bottom of the case and the list of suspects ranging from a ghost to a missing young girl, Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.

What's next for the Rang De Basanti actor?

Madhavan is currently busy shooting for director Dilip Kumar's Maara, opposite Vikram Vedha co-star Shraddha Srinath. Apart from Maara, he has Telugu thriller film Nishabdham opposite Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty. The 3 Idiots actor is all set to feature in his next Bollywood film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan.

R Madhavan will not only play the lead role, but also produce, direct and write the film. He was last seen in a cameo in Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai's film Zero.

