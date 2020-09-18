Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan Starrer 'Nishabdham' To Release On October 2

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan’s much-anticipated film Nishabdham is all set to hit the OTT platform and mark its global premiere on October 2. The film which is helmed by Hemanth Madhukar, bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad also stars Anjali in the lead roles apart from Anuska and Madhavan.

Global premiere of Nishabdham

According to the press statement, the film is a suspense thriller revolving around a speech and hearing impaired artist, her celebrity-musician husband, and the strange disappearance of her best friend. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, and Srinivas Avasarala essaying pivotal roles. The film also marks the Indian cinema debut of Michael Madsen. Anushka Shetty shared the good news with her fans on Instagram along with a small teaser from the film. The small video opens up with tiny droplets of water tinkling down and then suddenly it transforms into a hand placed on a broken glass window. The video then shows Anushka with a bruised face and that fierce look. She captioned the post and wrote, “our silence will protect you!”

While talking about her character in the upcoming film, Anushka who will play the role of Sakshi said in a press statement that,

Sakshi is a character very new to me compared to all that I have played so far. A character that pushed me out of my comfort zone, a character I’m glad it came my way. It was really nice to work with Madhavan again, always been an admirer of his work.



Adding, she said, Subbaraju, Avasarala Srinivas, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Micheal Madsen, Olivia Dunkley, and our director Hemanth Madhukar, Mr. Vivek Kuchibhotla, DOP Shaneil Deo and each and every one of our technicians and crew who are a part of Nishabdham - Thank you. We as a team are looking forward to bringing Nishabdham to all of you fans and audience.”

With a team of police detectives determined to get to the bottom of the case and the list of suspects ranging from a ghost to a missing young girl, Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.

