R Madhavan Shares Fun Throwback Video With Son Vedaant; Watch

R Madhavan recently took to Instagram to share a throwback video of himself with his son, Vedaant Madhavan. In the video, he can be seen jokingly spanking his son, who was younger in age when the video was shot. With the fun post, R Madhavan has written that the video is from a time when his son was just a child and he could playfully spank him out of affection. His fans have been flooding the comments section with praise as they love the sweet father-son bond.

R Madhavan’s fun time with son

Actor R Madhavan recently took to Instagram to share a fun video from the time his son was younger in age. In the video posted, R Madhavan is seen having a quirky conversation with a bunch of kids which also includes his son, Vedaant. He also gives him a tight hug before handing over a piece of paper while a few people around him, observe his actions. The actor is also heard calling Vedaant a ‘liar’ before the group of kids run away to play. He also playfully spanks his son with a bright smile across his face.

At the end of the video, R Madhavan warns his son Vedaant about his shoelaces which are supposedly left open. The actor asks his son to tie them up and be careful as he might trip on them.

In the caption for the post, R Madhavan is remembering the time his son was young enough to play around with. He has also jokingly mentioned that, now, things have changed and his son might actually invert the scenario and do this with him. He has also added a bunch of emoticons expressing himself better. Have a look at the fun video from R Madhavan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, R Madhavan’s fans have showered love for the father-son duo. One of the internet users has mentioned how adorable the video is while also using a bunch of emoticons to put forth their thoughts. A few of the fans have spoken highly of the actor and his way of raising kids. Have a look at a bunch of comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: R Madhavan Instagram

