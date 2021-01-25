Raashi Khanna Pulls Shahid Kapoor's Leg As She Shares A Selfie From Their Web-series' Sets

After wrapping up the shoot of his highly anticipated sports drama, Jersey, Shahid Kapoor has kicked off the shoot of filmmaker-duo Raj & DK's upcoming web-series, which remains untitled as of yet. Now, the polyglot actor Raashi Khanna shared a picture with Shahid from the sets of the upcoming web-series to reveal starring opposite the Kabir Singh actor in the Raj & DK directorial. Shahid also officially welcomed Raashi onboard by penning a sweet note for the World Famous Lover actor.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' To Release In Cinema Halls On November 5, 2021?

Raashi and Shahid get into a fun banter on Instagram

Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie with Raj & DK of The Family Man fame to announce commencing the shoot of their much-talked-about web-series, which will mark Shahid's digital debut. Sharing the selfie with the director-duo on his Instagram handle, the 39-year-old hiked fans' excitement about his upcoming digital venture as he wrote, "It's kicking off... These bad boys got a vibe and a dark plan".

Now, polyglot actor Raashi Khanna also shared a selfie with Shahid on her Instagram handle, from the sets of their upcoming web-series to reveal being a part of the project and decided to pull her co-star's leg as she jokingly wrote, "Why are you hiding? @shahidkapoor Am I so intimidating..? (sic)".

In the picture shared by the Prati Roju Pandage actor, while she flashed her beaming smile at the camera in a floral print dress, her co-star rocked a subtle smile as he posed for the camera in a casual outfit.

Check out Raashi Khanna's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Mira Rajput Channels Her Inner Moira Rose, Shahid Kapoor Says 'Looking Swish My Love'

Later, Shahid Kapoor re-posted the selfie shared by Raashi on his Instagram Stories to officially welcome the latter on board as he wrote, "@raashikhannaoffl welcome on board". Furthermore, he also decided to give a humourous response to Raashi's hilarious caption as he added writing, "And thanks for letting me be a part of your selfie. I feel blessed. (sic)".

Take a look:

Also Read | Mira Rajput Shares Stunning Selfie From Goa Vacay With Hubby Shahid Kapoor; See Pic

On the other hand, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK also took to their Instagram handle to share a selfie, from what appears to be an aircraft, to announce kicking off their highly-anticipated web-series. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Raj & DK wrote, "Super cool adventure begins! Off to shoot! (sic)". Soon, Manoj Bajpayee extended his best wishes to them as he commented on their post writing, "Good Luck Rockstars".

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Jet Off To Goa For A Holiday; Latter Shares Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.