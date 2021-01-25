Last Updated:

Raashi Khanna Pulls Shahid Kapoor's Leg As She Shares A Selfie From Their Web-series' Sets

Raashi Khanna shared a selfie with Shahid Kapoor from the sets of their web-series and pulled his leg in a funny caption; gets a hilarious response from Shahid

Written By
Kashyap Vora
Raashi Khanna

After wrapping up the shoot of his highly anticipated sports drama, Jersey, Shahid Kapoor has kicked off the shoot of filmmaker-duo Raj & DK's upcoming web-series, which remains untitled as of yet. Now, the polyglot actor Raashi Khanna shared a picture with Shahid from the sets of the upcoming web-series to reveal starring opposite the Kabir Singh actor in the Raj & DK directorial. Shahid also officially welcomed Raashi onboard by penning a sweet note for the World Famous Lover actor. 

Raashi and Shahid get into a fun banter on Instagram

Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie with Raj & DK of The Family Man fame to announce commencing the shoot of their much-talked-about web-series, which will mark Shahid's digital debut. Sharing the selfie with the director-duo on his Instagram handle, the 39-year-old hiked fans' excitement about his upcoming digital venture as he wrote, "It's kicking off... These bad boys got a vibe and a dark plan".

Now, polyglot actor Raashi Khanna also shared a selfie with Shahid on her Instagram handle, from the sets of their upcoming web-series to reveal being a part of the project and decided to pull her co-star's leg as she jokingly wrote, "Why are you hiding? @shahidkapoor Am I so intimidating..? (sic)".

In the picture shared by the Prati Roju Pandage actor, while she flashed her beaming smile at the camera in a floral print dress, her co-star rocked a subtle smile as he posed for the camera in a casual outfit. 

A post shared by Raashi (@raashikhannaoffl)

Later, Shahid Kapoor re-posted the selfie shared by Raashi on his Instagram Stories to officially welcome the latter on board as he wrote, "@raashikhannaoffl welcome on board". Furthermore, he also decided to give a humourous response to Raashi's hilarious caption as he added writing, "And thanks for letting me be a part of your selfie. I feel blessed. (sic)". 

On the other hand, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK also took to their Instagram handle to share a selfie, from what appears to be an aircraft, to announce kicking off their highly-anticipated web-series. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Raj & DK wrote, "Super cool adventure begins! Off to shoot! (sic)". Soon, Manoj Bajpayee extended his best wishes to them as he commented on their post writing, "Good Luck Rockstars". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj & DK (@rajanddk)

