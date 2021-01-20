Mira Rajput Shares Stunning Selfie From Goa Vacay With Hubby Shahid Kapoor; See Pic

On January 19, 2021, Mira Rajput took to her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning selfie of herself in her Insta story. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently enjoying their small vacay in Goa and have been treating their fans and followers with snippets from their getaway. The couple went on a vacation last week to seemingly spend some quality time together. Mira has dropped yet another alluring picture of herself.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares glimpses of Goa vacay

In the picture, Mira can be seen wearing a purple dress with oversized sunglasses and hoops. She opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and orange lipstick to complete her look. The star wife has been sharing glimpses of her place of stay and others on Instagram.

Mira Rajput's photos

On January 19, 2021, Mira shared a picture featuring herself. In the picture, Mira can be seen wearing a black knotted top which she paired up with a pink trouser. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “You can call me Jasmine”. As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of her fans were quick enough to like the post and dropped lovely comments.

A fan commented, “Hey Jasmine you look pretty girl”. Another one wrote, “Hello Jasmine” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A user simply called her ‘hot’ and dropped a fire emoticon. Another user called her ‘gorgeous’ and dropped a heart-eyed face emoticon and a red heart. Several other dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

On the same day, Mira shared a pair of pictures wearing the same outfit. She posed in front of a mirror and flaunted her faded smile. Mira kept her straight hair loose and wore minimal make-up. She captioned the post as, “When you look at me”. A fan commented, “That’s why shahid loves you” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “You’re so beautiful”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid has finished the shoot for his upcoming flick titled Jersey. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features the Kabir Singh star in the role of a cricketer who aims to play for the Indian team after ten years.

Image Source: Mira Rajput's Instagram

