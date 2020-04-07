The Debate
'Raazi' To 'Sui Dhaga': Movies That Sparked Hilarious Meme Templates

Bollywood News

Certain movies like 'Raazi' & 'Gully Boy' & many more have sparked patent meme templates for fans to spread laughter and fun. Check famous meme templates here.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raazi

It is not surprising to see how certain characters or stills from Bollywood movies spark of a brigade of memes online. Moreover, Alia Bhatt in an interview has also expressed that she feels good about the memes because it shows the audience are really liking her character. Many movies like Alia Bhatt's Raazi and Gully Boy, Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaga to Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor's evergreen movie - Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham have patent meme templates that fans keep using frequently for entertainment purpose.  

Bollywood memes templates that are super-famous 

Alia Bhatt's crying still from Raazi

Anusha Sharma's crying still from Sui Dhaga 

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' has many interesting trivia that fans should know; Read here

Alia Bhatt's fierce still as Safina in Gully Boy

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' to Sonam's 'Neerja': Here are highest-grossing female-centric films

Famous Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham templates

Hrithik Roshan & Shahrukh Khan's hug scene template: 

 Poo's 'Whatever scene' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham:

Also Read | Meghna Gulzar stopped Raazi from bagging National Award with the climax: Harinder Sikka

Tiger Shroff's still from Baaghi 3

Also Read | 'Sui Dhaga' Trailer Review: Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan Become Desi Entrepreneurs, But Not Too Convincing

 

 

