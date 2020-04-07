'Raazi' To 'Sui Dhaga': Movies That Sparked Hilarious Meme Templates

It is not surprising to see how certain characters or stills from Bollywood movies spark of a brigade of memes online. Moreover, Alia Bhatt in an interview has also expressed that she feels good about the memes because it shows the audience are really liking her character. Many movies like Alia Bhatt's Raazi and Gully Boy, Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaga to Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor's evergreen movie - Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham have patent meme templates that fans keep using frequently for entertainment purpose.

Bollywood memes templates that are super-famous

Alia Bhatt's crying still from Raazi

Muje ghar jaana hai .. Me at new year party.. 😭😭



#HappyNewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/V5iptqLo6d — தேனு .. (@ThenMozhiyal_) December 31, 2018

Anusha Sharma's crying still from Sui Dhaga

Me traveling to work on a weekend. pic.twitter.com/AyrrnwTEYV — Nikhil (@niquotein) August 14, 2018

Who wants to cheer for a different team in the next IPL? pic.twitter.com/7GTHhSAfnW — Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) August 16, 2018

Alia Bhatt's fierce still as Safina in Gully Boy

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

#GullyBoyTrailer #GullyBoy

He : baby Khao meri Kasam hamesha loyal rahoge mere Sath



She : yes baby tumhari Kasam .



*Inner she thinking* pic.twitter.com/tMQfaGTziJ — Nikhil Kathpalia (@shakalse_single) January 9, 2019

Famous Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham templates

Hrithik Roshan & Shahrukh Khan's hug scene template:

Yes another meme of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham but these shows are only focused on Khushi so come!



Upcoming Shows:



Nashik - 9th November

New Delhi - 10th November

Mumbai - 16th November

Pune - 17th November

Mumbai - 24th November



All tickets on:https://t.co/Xfbr8mGGgu pic.twitter.com/fksfLERclO — Jeeveshu (@Jeeveshu) November 3, 2019

Poo's 'Whatever scene' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham:

Tiger Shroff's still from Baaghi 3

Whenever i see Bubble wraps :#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/V1gnzeLNNf — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 6, 2020

