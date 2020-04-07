'Raazi' To 'Sui Dhaga': Movies That Sparked Hilarious Meme Templates

It is not surprising to see how certain characters or stills from Bollywood movies spark of a brigade of memes online. Moreover, Alia Bhatt in an interview has also expressed that she feels good about the memes because it shows the audience are really liking her character. Many movies like Alia Bhatt's Raazi and Gully Boy, Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaga to Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor's evergreen movie - Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham have patent meme templates that fans keep using frequently for entertainment purpose.
Every Student Story #studentlife #collegelectures #boringlectures #aaliabhatt #raazi #twitterstorians #TwitterMakesMe #Memes #lectures #home #boringlectures #aaliabhattmemes #torchindark #twittergram pic.twitter.com/xEVmH80nHb— TiD (@torchindark) October 17, 2018
Muje ghar jaana hai .. Me at new year party.. 😭😭— தேனு .. (@ThenMozhiyal_) December 31, 2018
#HappyNewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/V5iptqLo6d
Me traveling to work on a weekend. pic.twitter.com/AyrrnwTEYV— Nikhil (@niquotein) August 14, 2018
Who wants to cheer for a different team in the next IPL? pic.twitter.com/7GTHhSAfnW— Karan Talwar (@BollywoodGandu) August 16, 2018
When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019
#GullyBoyTrailer #GullyBoy— Nikhil Kathpalia (@shakalse_single) January 9, 2019
He : baby Khao meri Kasam hamesha loyal rahoge mere Sath
She : yes baby tumhari Kasam .
*Inner she thinking* pic.twitter.com/tMQfaGTziJ
Hrithik Roshan & Shahrukh Khan's hug scene template:
Yes another meme of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham but these shows are only focused on Khushi so come!— Jeeveshu (@Jeeveshu) November 3, 2019
Upcoming Shows:
Nashik - 9th November
New Delhi - 10th November
Mumbai - 16th November
Pune - 17th November
Mumbai - 24th November
All tickets on:https://t.co/Xfbr8mGGgu pic.twitter.com/fksfLERclO
Poo's 'Whatever scene' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham:
The most savage curve in history #KKKG #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/dlFw0xBVm3— Desiface (@bollyface) October 19, 2018
#Baaghi3Trailer— Grumpy🌈 (@roooossshhiiiii) February 6, 2020
Siblings,their whole life : pic.twitter.com/5HJzPGoH2C
Whenever i see Bubble wraps :#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/V1gnzeLNNf— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 6, 2020
