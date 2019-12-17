Meghna Gulzar Stopped Raazi From Bagging National Award With The Climax: Harinder Sikka

Two years after the release of Bollywood movie, Raazi, writer Harinder Sikka has come out and accused Meghna Gulzar of changing the climax of the film. The 2018 movie is loosely based on Sikka's book titled Calling Sehmat, and tells the real-life incidents that took place during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. In a recently held interview, Harinder Sikka had interesting things to share. Take a look.

Harinder Sikka unhappy with Raazi's climax?

Harinder Sikka was recently spotted at a media event, where he expressed his disappointment over Meghna Gulzar's Raazi's climax. He shared that he was displeased by the climax that showed Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) in a hospital giving birth to Syed Iqbal's child(Vicky Kaushal). Reportedly, the script of Raazi was developed in the presence of Sikka, who, during the scripting, could not voice his opinion on the climax. But in hindsight, he believes the climax of Raazi was one of the reasons why the movie was not selected for the National Awards. Harinder added that the last part of Calling Sehmat had Sehmat (protagonist) saluting the tricolour flag, showing her patriotism and love for the country. If Meghna Gulzar would have not edited the scene out of the film, it had all the chance of winning big at the National Awards, he feels.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar All Smiles On The Kapil Sharma Show, See Pics

Raazi released in 2018, though did not bag a National Award, the movie was still appreciated for its story and direction. The critics and audiences loved Alia Bhatt's performance and Meghna Gulzar's direction, so much so that the movie to no time to earn more than Rs. 100 crores at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of Meghna and Alia's careers.

Also Read | Chhapaak Director Meghna Gulzar Reveals Why She Cast Deepika Padukone Over Alia Bhatt

Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie

The filmmaker is presently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Chhapaak. The movie, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead is based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The upcoming movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

Also Read | Meghna Gulzar's Best Must-watch Movies To Binge On Her Birthday

Also Read | Meghna Gulzar On Chhapaak Trailer's Response: We Are Extremely Elated And Encouraged

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.