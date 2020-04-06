Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here

Ranveer Singh's award-winning film Gully Boy was loved by everyone. The film Gully Boy is considered as a masterpiece of a film, written and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Gully Boy is based on the life of an aspiring street rapper from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. The film features Ranveer Singh alongside Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It also premiered at Berlin International Film Festival on February 9, last year and released in India on February 14, 2019. The film was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards but did not get nominated.
