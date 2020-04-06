Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here

Ranveer Singh's award-winning film Gully Boy was loved by everyone. The film Gully Boy is considered as a masterpiece of a film, written and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Gully Boy is based on the life of an aspiring street rapper from the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. The film features Ranveer Singh alongside Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It also premiered at Berlin International Film Festival on February 9, last year and released in India on February 14, 2019. The film was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards but did not get nominated.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Talks About Ranveer Singh; Says She's A Die-hard Fan Of 'Gully Boy' Actor

Also Read: 'Gully Boy' Director 'wants To Do A Play' With Ranveer Singh After Seeing His Old Pic

Here is the interesting trivia about Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy

Gully Boy is the first-ever Bollywood film which is based on rappers.

All the rappers in Gully Boy during the battle scenes are real rap artists and not actors.

The movie Gully Boy is based on the real-life story of rap artist Naved Shaikh and Vivian Fernandes.

The film was shot in the slum areas of Dharavi in Mumbai. There was a huge set of slum which was set up on an open ground.

In an interview with a media publication, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that Zoya Akhtar noticed him at a party and later called him for the audition.

Gully Boy marks Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh's second after Dil Dhadakne Do.

Amruta Subash who is playing the role of Ranveer Singh's mother in Gully Boy is actually only 7 years older to him.

Gully Boy is the first film by Zoya Akhtar which did not feature her brother Farhan Akhtar on screen.

Gully Boy is said to have a strong resemblance to the film 8 Mile.

Rap artist Divine has made a small appearance in the song Apna Time Aayega in the climax of the film.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Flaunts Gully Boy Trophies, Deepika Padukone Posts Epic Reply Starting 'Hi.'

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Gully Boy': Inspirational Dialogues From Zoya Akhtar Directorial

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.