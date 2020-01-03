Race 3's Saqib Saleem Workout Posts Show His Fit And Fab Journey

Actor Saqib Saleem who was last seen in Race 3 has been setting fitness goals for his fans. The actor, who is prepping himself for the release of his upcoming film ’83, has been posting pictures of his well-toned physique on social media account. In his latest Instagram post, he spoke about getting back in shape and shared a few insights about his own journey in the world of fitness. Check out the post here.

Saqib Saleem gives fitness goals

Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem recently took to his social media account and wrote about the challenges he faced while trying to get back in shape. He also posted a picture of his transformation to fit and fabulous. In the caption, he wrote, "Towards the ending of 2019 I was certain about one thing. I needed to get back in shape but I gotta be honest it wasn’t easy. It never is. Having been in shape before I was competing with myself. Being disciplined doesn’t come naturally to me. It’s mentally demanding, Not eating the food I want, to keep training the mind and will to just go that extra step, do that extra rep. But I am here, I did it. I survived. And at the onset of 2020 all I want to tell ya'll is - Your only competition is you. Own it."

Saqib Saleem had also shared a video of himself sweating it out in the gym a few years back. He motivated his fans to be relentless in the post. He is seen in the gym doing some heavy lifting as he speaks about how he didn’t give up when life threw curveballs at him. He wrote, "Life throws you a curveball when you least expect it. Here's how I got one of mine. But I didn't want to give up."

