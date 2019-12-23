Saqib Saleem Reveals How Cast Of ’83 Reacted After Seeing The World Cup Trophy

Saqib Saleem has been vocal about how big of Sachin Tendulkar fan he is. The actor has played state level cricket and will be portraying Mohinder Amarnath in the upcoming film 83’ directed by Kabir Khan. The actor recently cried after seeing the prestigious 1983 World Cup Trophy.

Saqib spoke to a popular entertainment portal about how the events played out. He said that when the film was announced it was also told that Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev. The actor was left wondering as to who will be playing the role of Jimmy or Mohinder Amarnath. The actor then spoke to the agency and they informed him that they were indeed looking for an actor, to which Saleem suggested that he would love to play the part.

The actor recalled a scene when the makers decided to shoot at the Lord's stadium. The place was never used to shoot any film previously, hence the actor was filled with pride shooting in that location. It was during this time the director Kabir Khan told the team that they were shooting with the actual trophy that India won in 1983. He then recollected to actually seeing the trophy being guarded by security guards, and as the cast glanced onto the prestigious trophy they couldn’t help but tear up. The actor called it a spectacle and that it was this trophy that changed the way people look at India.

The makers held try-outs in which the actor performed exceptionally well. The called the experience surreal and was happy to play such a pivotal role. He said that playing the role of the former Vice Captain brought back several memories. The actor said his dream came true as he once wished to become a cricketer and play for the country.

