Radhika Apte: The Sacred Games Actor's Gown Looks That Cannot Be Missed

Radhika Apte is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. The actor appeared in three Netflix originals like Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and Ghoul. She was widely loved for her performance in the movie Andhadhun alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from her acting skills, Radhika also aces in her gown game. Here are some of her best gown looks.

Radhika Apte in a printed gown

Radhika Apte sported a long printed gown for an event. The actor wore a brown floral printed gown with a deep hemp neckline. She glammed up the look with bold lip colour and a middle-parted sleek bun.

Radhika Apte in a floral mesh gown

Radhika Apte donned a dark brown coloured tube gown for a photoshoot. The gown was a floral printed and mesh detailed gown. She went for smokey eyes and a bold lip colour. Her look was completed with a middle-parted sleek ponytail.

Radhika Apte in ruffled high slit gown

Radhika wore a grey ruffled high-slit gown for a photoshoot. It was a sequin gown with mesh detailing and a thigh-high slit. It had ruffles all-over. Her look was dolled up with mascara-lashed eyes and bold lips. Her hair was curled into loose waves and the look was completed with tassel earrings.

Radhika Apte in a black ruffled gown

Radhika Apte opted for a black gown for an award function. The gown had a hemp neckline and ruffles all over. She completed the look with red lips and a middle-parted sleek bun.

Radhika Apte in a silver mesh gown

For another award function, Radhika went for a silver mesh gown. The gown had sequin detailing with floral print on the neck area. She completed the look with tassel earrings and bold lip colour.

