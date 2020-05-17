Radhika Apte Plans To Chops Her 'long And Healthy Hair'; Says 'it's Time To Say Goodbye'

Taking to Instagram, Sacred Games actor Radhika Apte posted a picture of herself with long lustrous hair and announced in the quirky caption that she is going to chop them off! The actor, who is currently under self-isolation in London along with British musician husband Benedict Taylor, spoke with 'detachment' as she captioned the post, "Going to take a pair of scissors and chop the length. I love how long and healthy my hair has grown. But it’s time to say goodbye!"

While this may be something productive that the actor has decided to do during the lockdown, she has also been a part of an interesting initiative called 'Aage Ki Soch'. Earlier last month, Radhika had shared a video-- a collaboration of many Indian artists-- which urged people to use the time under lockdown for something productive and creative.

The video aimed to encourage the nation's youth to spend this time at home and use it productively to engage in activities that will upskill their existing knowledge base and prepare them for the new world after the COVID-19 crisis subsides. It's written and composed by Dil Hai Hindustani winner Akshay Dhawan and Shashwant Singh.

The music video also includes Naveen Polishetty, Anto Philip, Shantanu Maheshwari, Rohit Raj, Karan Tacker, Abish Mathew, Akansha Ranjan, Elnaaz Norouzi, Naser and Vineeth.

In an interaction with a national daily, Radhika said that #AageKiSoch is a great solution to utilise time under lockdown in the best way possible and to encourage people to work on their skills. She also revealed that she would be learning something new as well while she urged that people should do the same and look at indoor activities which they have always been wanting to do. The actor said that the initiative is a fantastic idea so that once the lockdown is over, one is set to take on the world.

What's next for Radhika Apte?

On the work front, the Emmy nominated actor was last seen in the film Liberte: A Call to Spy based on the beginning of World War II. Radhika Apte was all set to feature in the television series Shantaram before the Coronavirus pandemic. The series is based on the Gregory David Roberts' best selling novel of the same name.

