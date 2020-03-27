Radhika Apte Visits Hospital, Concerned Fans Ask Her To 'stay Safe And Take Care'

Radhika Apte is quite active on social media, keeping fans updated about her life as well as upcoming projects she works on. During the Coronavirus lockdown, the actor has been posting on Instagram to encourage her fans to make productive use of this time they have at home. Radhika Apte also shared the pictures of the dishes that she cooked. But this time, the actor had posted a picture on her Instagram which had her fans worried.

On March 27, Radhika Apte took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself visiting a hospital. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Radhika Apte was wearing a mask and sunglasses. Radhika Apte was posing for a picture, sitting on a couch. The Lust Stories actor informed her fans in the caption of the picture that she was visiting the hospital and it was not for COVID-19. Radhika Apte also told her fans that there was nothing to worry about. Here is what Radhika Apte mentioned in the caption of the picture "Hospital visit! #notforcovid19 #nothingtoworry #alliswell #safeandquarantined"

Radhika Apte on Instagram posted this picture

Many of her followers commented on this picture. The main concern of fans after seeing this particular picture was Radhika Apte's health. Fans even asked Radhika Apte to take care of herself in the comments.

On the work front, Radhika Apte was last seen in the film Liberte: A Call to Spy. The film was based on the beginning of World War II. Radhika Apte was all set to feature in the television series Shantaram before the Coronavirus pandemic. The series is based on the Georgy Roberts' best selling India-based novel of the same name.

