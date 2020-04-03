Radhika Apte's Family Tree: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Radhika Apte's journey in the entertainment industry has been rather dramatic. Be it Bollywood movies, or web series, the actor has tasted success in several domains of the entertainment industry. She has also graced the covers of several magazines. With all that said now, let's take a look at Radhika Apte's family tree:

Radhika Apte's family tree

While the actor prefers to stay private when it comes to her personal life, she has been open about her marriage and revealed some details about her family. Radhika Apte is married to Benedict Taylor. He is a British-based violinist and musician.

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor got married in the year 2012. According to reports, their romance began when Radhika Apte went to London to study contemporary dance at a London-based music and dance school. Reportedly, she also opened up about how staying in London changed her way of working and that is where she met her husband Benedict Taylor.

In the quarter half of the last year, 2019, Radhika Apte, in an interview with an entertainment portal, revealed some personal life details. The actor spoke about her marriage and how important it is to celebrate the 'unity' and value of 'taking vows'. Check out Benedict's pic:

Radhika Apte's father, grandmother, and brother

Radhika Apte also revealed that she opted for her grandmother's saree for her wedding because her grandmother was her most favourite person. Radhika's father, Charudutt Apte, is a doctor and chairman of Sahyadri Hospital based in Pune. Her mother is also a doctor. Radhika has a sibling too whose name is Ketan Apte. Below is the picture of Radhika Apte's father and grandmother.

Radhika Apte, who was last seen in the movie titled Liberte: A Call to Spy, will soon be seen venturing into a television series titled Shantaram. Apte has been a part of several Netflix shows that created quite a buzz amongst the audience; one being Sacred Games, where she essays the role of Anjali Mathur.

